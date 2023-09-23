Japan Art and Mountain Villages and Hamlets in the Snow

All four art pieces focus on villages and hamlets in the mountains of Japan. The snow is another essential theme that highlights both the beauty – and the harshness of living in isolated areas.

Above, Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858) depicts a lovely mountain village with people struggling in harsh conditions. It is easy to imagine people inside keeping warm and gazing outside to view the scenery – each view bringing added warmth.

The above art piece is by the contemporary artist Sawako Utsumi. She is a contemporary artist – who was born in northern Japan.

This art piece pays homage to the acclaimed Kawase Hasui (1883-1957). However, the angle is changed dramatically by Sawako Utsumi. Accordingly, the beautiful lady by Kawase Hasui is replaced cleverly by a Buddhist monk who conjures up mountain life. Therefore, the Buddhist monk by Sawako Utsumi and the lovely shades of blue create a new dimension.

The stunning art above is by Kato Tetsunosuke. He was active between the mid-1920s and early post-war period.

This lovely hamlet depicts an isolated home that is extremely beautiful. He focused on the environs of Hokkaido. Therefore, despite little being known about Kato Tetsunosuke, his surviving prints provide a glimpse into the vastness of northern Japan.

The final art piece is by Kasamatsu Shiro (1898-1991), who produced stunning shin hanga (new prints) throughout his life.

It is easy to imagine people struggling in the deepness of winter in this mountain village. Yet, paradoxically, it is easy to envisage a wholesome way of life despite the difficulties of winter.

