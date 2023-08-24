Prigozhin On Board Crashed Plane: Russia and Wagner

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation solved the crisis concerning the actions of Yevgeny Prigozhin (Wagner PMC founder). However, news of Prigozhin’s death after being on board a private jet that crashed in the Russian Federation is bound to lead to conspiracy theories.

All ten died on the crashed Embraer-135 jet (EBM-135BJ).

TASS News reports, “Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport has launched an investigation into the crash of the Embraer plane in the Tver Region…noting that Yevgeny Prigozhin was among the passengers.”

The BBC reports, “Senior Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin was also on the passenger list, aviation officials said.”

The Guardian reports, “The crash of Prigozhin’s jet also comes on the day that reports emerged indicating that Moscow had relieved Gen Sergei Surovikin of his command of the Russian aerospace forces, in the highest-level sacking yet of a military commander after Prigozhin’s mutiny.”

TREACHERY BY PRIGOZHIN BEFORE THE PLANE CRASH

Putin said – (pointing at the actions of Prigozhin) after the crisis emerged in June – “The heroes who liberated Soledar and Artyomovsk, towns and settlements in Donbass, who fought and lost their lives for Novorossiya, for the unity of the Russian world – their name and glory have also been betrayed by those who are trying to stage a mutiny and pushing the country towards anarchy and fratricide, defeat and finally surrender.”

Ramzan Kadyrov – the leader of Chechnya – said (after the crisis emerged in June): “What is happening is not an ultimatum to the Ministry of Defense… It is a challenge to the state. To counter this challenge, it is necessary for the military, security forces, governors, and the civilian population to rally all around the national leader. Soldiers of the Ministry of Defense and Chechnya’s units of the National Guard (Rosgvardiya) have already left for the areas of tension. We will do everything to preserve the unity of Russia and to protect its statehood!”

Kadyrov continued: “Each of us sees only one part of the map, but he (Putin) sees it all! The president noted quite correctly in his address to the nation – this is a military mutiny! There is no excuse for such actions! I fully support Putin’s every word.”

CONSPIRACY THEORIES WILL ABOUND

Speculation and conspiracy theories are bound to occur given the recent events in the Russian Federation involving Prigozhin.

Hence, some will point the finger at internal Russian sabotage by setting up his death. Others will blame Ukraine – or Western covert agencies (CIA and others) who seek to sow internal divisions within the Russian Federation.

Also, others will claim an internal struggle within Wagner after the debacle of June.

Accordingly, the list of conspiracy theories is likely to increase further. Likewise, some Western media agencies and covert international operatives will accuse Putin – and the state apparatus at the top of the chain of killing Prigozhin.

If Putin had wanted to arrest Prigozhin – or prevent him from leaving the Russian Federation – then he had the authority to do so.

President Joe Biden of America said he was “not surprised” on hearing about the death of Prigozhin.

Biden continued: “I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised.”

Biden further said: “There’s not much that happens in Russia that Putin’s not behind. But I don’t know enough to know the answer.”

