Pro-European Political Movement Creates the Patriots for Europe (Hungary)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary is intent on preserving the role of Christianity in Hungary along with European values that shape central Europe via the Visegrád 4 (Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia). Accordingly, Orbán seeks to protect these values throughout the European Union. Therefore, the forming of the Patriots for Europe is part of Orbán’s determination to stem globalism, mass immigration, and anti-European cultural traits being pushed via gender identity, the growing influence of Islamism in several European Union nations, and historical revisionism.

AP News reports, “The new bloc, dubbed Patriots for Europe, is made up of 84 EU lawmakers and will be led by Jordan Bardella, the 28-year-old protégé of Marine Le Pen.”

Bardella said the new grouping “represents hope for the tens of millions of citizens in the European nations who value their identity, their sovereignty and their freedom.”

Bardella also said the new group would impact the “balance of power in Europe – rejecting the flood of migrants, punitive ecology, and the seizing of our sovereignty.”

Hungary Today reports, “With 84 MEPs from 12 European Member States, Patriots for Europe (PfE) is the third largest group in the European Parliament. As they indicated at their inaugural meeting yesterday, their aim is to bring about change in EU policies.”

Orbán condemned the European Union establishment for being focused on “war, migration, and stagnation.”

Orbán insists that Europeans only want “peace, order, and development.”

The BBC reports, “The alliance is now the third-largest in the European Parliament, after the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) and the center-left Socialists & Democrats (S&D).”

Important movements with common themes – notably the Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) from Germany, Poland’s Law and Justice (PiS), and the Brothers of Italy (FdI) remain outside the newly created Patriots for Europe.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy (since taking power) stands hand-in-hand with G-7 nations.

It is difficult to envisage President Joe Biden of America feeling comfortable with Orbán and other leading figures in the Patriots for Europe movement. This concerns Orbán’s pro-European Christian approach and his anti-immigration stance.

Many Indigenous Europeans are alarmed by the globalist nature of the European Union and endless mass immigration – along with the loss of sovereignty.

The new political grouping of the Patriots for Europe promises to speak up for tens of millions of indigenous Europeans who feel disenfranchised because of the political establishment that seeks to impose globalism, mass immigration, and the demise of Christianity.

The Patriots for Europe vows “to prioritize sovereignty over federalism, freedom over diktats, and peace.”

