Japan Art and Cherry Blossoms: Faith and Nature
Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
The above art is by the highly acclaimed Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858). In this print, he highlights the attraction of cherry blossoms within a Shinto setting by the Sumida River.
The rain fails to put people off from visiting because they know the cherry blossom season is short. Also, many visitors will pray at the Shinto complex in the local environs all year round.
The following art piece is by Matsubayashi Keigetsu (1876-1963). He is famous for his Nanga (Chinese-influenced art) art in a comparatively decorative style.
Matsubayashi Keigetsu delightfully focuses on cherry blossoms. However, he does this by providing a cultural angle that connects to his mindset.
The final art piece is by Kawase Hasui (1883-1957). He belongs to the world of Shin-Hanga (New Prints). In this delightful art piece by Hasui, the beautiful pagoda is seen in the late evening.
He also utilizes cherry blossoms – where the trees stand and fuse naturally with this place of contemplation. Accordingly, faith and nature are intertwined.
