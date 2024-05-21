Rwanda Sends Another 2,500 Soldiers to Assist Mozambique Against Islamists

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Rwanda will further assist Mozambique in its fight against Islamic insurgents by sending another 2,500 troops to this country.

They will be sent to the Islamist-plagued region of Cabo Delgado. This concerns the constant threat of terrorist attacks by the Islamist insurgents in this oil-rich province in Mozambique.

President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique reiterated that international support is needed in the fight against Islamic terrorism.

Nyusi recently met President Paul Kagame of Rwanda in Kigali. After his meeting with Kagame, the leader of Mozambique said, “More troops are arriving this week, not to rotate, but to strengthen the troops.”

The military deployment of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) began in July 2021. However, the withdrawal of SAMIM from Mozambique entails that Rwanda is increasing its support of Mozambique in the hope of stability.

Nyusi – concerning the withdrawal of SAMIM – said, “When SAMIM definitively leaves the Macomia area, we’ll occupy it.”

Voice of America reports, “Cabo Delgado has been facing an armed insurgency since 2017 that has disrupted several multi-billion oil and natural gas projects. Three years ago, Rwanda deployed 1,000 soldiers to fight alongside Mozambique’s armed defense and was joined by SAMIM.”

Since Islamists began their attacks in northern Mozambique in 2017, approximately 5,000 people have been killed. Islamists are killing Christians and Muslims alike. However, in some massacres, Christians were separated by Islamists and killed.

Islamic insurgencies and terrorist attacks blight many nations in Africa. This includes Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, Mozambique, Nigeria, Niger, Somalia, and several other nations.

