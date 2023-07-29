Singapore Hangs Female: Drug-Related Crimes (US and Overdose Crisis)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

A female was hanged in Singapore for drug-related crimes.

Hence, Saridewi Djamani (45) became the first female to be hanged in 19 years and a further warning to individuals caught in the drug trade. Activists against the death penalty condemned the hanging – and other recent and planned hangings in Singapore.

The BBC reports, “Local media reported that Saridewi testified during her trial that she was stocking up on heroin for personal use during the Islamic fasting month.”

She was sentenced to death after being caught trafficking just below 31 grams of pure heroin (diamorphine).

According to the Central Narcotics Bureau, this amount can feed the drug addiction of roughly 370 individuals.

It should be stated that nations in Asia, including Afghanistan, India, Iran, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand, and others, have major drug problems. Accordingly, Singapore seeks to protect society from the ills of the drug trade.

The BBC also reports, “Singapore law specifies that the death penalty will be imposed on anyone caught trafficking more than 500g of cannabis or 15g of heroin.”

Mohammed Aziz Hussain, 56, was also recently executed for drug trafficking.

China, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore are adamant that seeking to protect the wider society is more important. Also, it protects people from becoming hooked and partaking in criminal activities to feed their drug addiction by preventing easy availability.

America

The political system in America is increasingly divisive and dysfunctional. This relates to extremes within the Democratic and Republican parties concerning their respective visions for society. However, the ever-changing nature of society – gender issues, religious versus overtly anti-religious, breakdown of the family, and so on – along with alienation in poorer communities irrespective of ethnicity – all equate to many different nations existing within the body politic of America.

Reuters said, “… the illegal drug supply out on the streets has become deadlier. That is mostly due to widespread availability of fentanyl, which can be 100 times more potent than morphine and is increasingly being mixed with other drugs, such as cocaine, without users knowing, as drug suppliers seek to boost their effects.”

Voice of America reports, “It has quickly become the deadliest drug in the nation, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Two-thirds of the 107,000 overdose deaths in 2021 were attributed to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.”

The DEA says, “Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose. Without laboratory testing, there is no way to know how much fentanyl is concentrated in a pill or powder.”

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reports, “Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults… The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”

Anne Milgram, the DEA Administrator, provided the above quote about the menace of fentanyl. Milgram also highlights the role of Mexican drug cartels. Hence, the border area and trafficking need addressing despite the mass difficulties in monitoring the border between America and Mexico.

Democrats don’t worry too much about the border crisis that bedevils the nation. This is also linked to the easy availability of opioids that enter the country. Hence, no surprise that the highest-ever number of overdose deaths is happening under the watch of the Biden administration.

Singapore

Singapore looks at the chaos that blights nations from America to Iran – from Mexico to Afghanistan – and so forth: and this nation seeks to protect wider society from the menace of drugs.

One only needs to look at the utter devastation that is killing so many people in countless nations – along with all the horrendous convulsions that this creates (crime, prostitution, families torn apart, communities destroyed, mental health, and other ills) – to understand why China, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore seek to counter the approach of America and other nations.

https://www.dea.gov/press-releases/2022/08/30/dea-warns-brightly-colored-fentanyl-used-target-young-americans

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes