Japan Art and Mountain Life

The three delightful art pieces focus on various angles of mountain life in Japan. Accordingly, Kasamatsu Shirō (1898-1991) focuses on people tending a rice field.

He is known for producing amazing shin hanga (new prints). Interestingly, this print was completed in 1953 after the devastation of the war that impacted tens of millions of people in Japan. Therefore, the continuity after such shocking events will have deeper meanings.

Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858) focuses on mountain life. This concerns the famous Tokaido Road in the print above.

The homes fuse naturally with the color scheme of nature by Hiroshige.

In the final art piece by Kumagai Naohiko (1828-1913), he depicts a lovely mountain home – surrounded by plum trees.

He was born in the cultural city of Kyoto and studied art during his informative years under Shigehiko Okamoto.

