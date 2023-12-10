Taliban Raids ISIS Bases in West Afghanistan

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Taliban is intent on consolidating its power throughout Afghanistan. Hence, with the menace of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) committing sectarian massacres against Shia Muslims and other terrorist attacks, the Taliban launched raids against ISIS-K in Western Afghanistan.

Shia Muslims are attacked regularly by ISIS-K. Accordingly, the anti-Shia nature of ISIS-K is a threat to the social cohesion of Taliban rule.

Taliban forces launched raids against ISIS-K in Western Afghanistan near the border with Iran. This is also important for cordial relations between Afghanistan and Iran – especially with tensions emerging between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

President Joe Biden of America concerning ISIS-K said, “United States military personnel remain postured outside Afghanistan to address threats to the United States homeland and United States interests that may arise from inside Afghanistan.”

America is worried about ISIS-K, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, and al-Qaeda affiliates utilizing Afghanistan and launching terrorist attacks further afield. For example, ISIS-K was blamed for attacks last year in Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The Taliban deny accusations leveled at them by America and Pakistan. Instead, the Taliban claims to be focused on stability, developing the battered economy, and clamping down on narcotics.

Recently, the Taliban reported that the World Bank will resume projects.

Ahmad Wali Haqmal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance, said, “As the result of our two-year negotiations with the World Bank, they [World Bank] were interested in engaging and resuming their incomplete projects and payments for projects by April 2024. The bank has paid $24 million for CASA-1000.”

