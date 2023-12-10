Japan Art and Jokata Kaiseki: Landscapes of Mount Fuji
Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
Jokata Kaiseki (1882-1966) is relatively unknown outside his Twenty-Five Views of Mount Fuji series. He completed this during the early Showa Period.
Rarely for such a lovely shin hanga (new prints) series, Jokata Kaiseki had to self-finance himself. Accordingly, with no investors or publishers, it isn’t fully known if this was his lifetime ambition – or if Jokata Kaiseki had hoped to attract future support.
His series entailed admirers. Hence, two acclaimed artists connected to the Imperial Art Academy praised the composition of Jokata Kaiseki.
In a sense, this creates even greater complexity as to why no following series of acclaim – or how he appears to have fallen off the artistic map.
The final print highlights Lake Kawaguchi and Mount Fuji. It provides a feeling of contemplation – birds flying and empty boats.
Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group
http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News
http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist
https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News
PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times
PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK