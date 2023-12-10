Japan Art and Jokata Kaiseki: Landscapes of Mount Fuji

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Jokata Kaiseki (1882-1966) is relatively unknown outside his Twenty-Five Views of Mount Fuji series. He completed this during the early Showa Period.

Rarely for such a lovely shin hanga (new prints) series, Jokata Kaiseki had to self-finance himself. Accordingly, with no investors or publishers, it isn’t fully known if this was his lifetime ambition – or if Jokata Kaiseki had hoped to attract future support.

His series entailed admirers. Hence, two acclaimed artists connected to the Imperial Art Academy praised the composition of Jokata Kaiseki.

In a sense, this creates even greater complexity as to why no following series of acclaim – or how he appears to have fallen off the artistic map.

The final print highlights Lake Kawaguchi and Mount Fuji. It provides a feeling of contemplation – birds flying and empty boats.

