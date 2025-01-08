Tibet Earthquake Kills Many

Noriko Watanabe and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit an isolated part of Tibet. Early reports claim that at least 120 people have died. However, the death toll might increase because of the remoteness of this part of Tibet.

Tremors could be felt in Bhutan, Nepal, and northern India.

The BBC reports, “Temperatures in Tingri county, near the earthquake’s epicenter in the northern foothills of the Himalayas, are around -8C (17.6F), and will drop to -18C by evening, according to the China Meteorological Administration.”

Accordingly, local people, firefighters, and rescue workers are urgently looking for people in remote villages. The authorities in Beijing also requested the armed forces of China to assist in the rescue mission.

Reuters reports, “Villages in Tingri, where the average elevation is around 4,000-5,000 meters (13,000-16,000 feet), reported strong shaking during the quake, which was followed more than 150 aftershocks with magnitudes of up to 4.4.”

The earthquake damaged at least 1,000 homes. Hence, the severe cold at night entails that the government of China is acting quickly to help people left homeless by the tragedy.

CNN reports, “The nearest major city to the epicenter is the holy city of Shigatse, which lies some 180 km (111 miles) away. The city is home to about 800,000 people and the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama, the second-highest spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism, second only to the Dalai Lama.”

The exiled Dalai Lama said, “I offer my prayers for those who have lost their lives and extend my wishes for a swift recovery to all who have been injured.”

The BBC says, “The current Dalai Lama fled Tibet to India in 1959 and has since been seen as an alternative source of power for Tibetans who resent Beijing’s control of the region. Many believe China will also choose its own Dalai Lama when the current one dies.”

Earthquakes in the environs of the Himalayas mountain range have hit several nations in recent history.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes