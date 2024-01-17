Turkey and Iran Bomb the Kurds in Iraq and Syria (Separate Attacks)

Nuray Lydia Oglu and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

The armed forces of Turkey (Turkiye) unleashed military airstrikes once more against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Iraq and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Syria – after the recent deaths of 9 Turkish soldiers in Iraq.

In Syria, airstrikes by Turkey hit the oil infrastructure and knocked out power stations. Water pumping stations were also hit.

The Defense Ministry of Turkey reports airstrikes hit the Gara, Hakurk, Metina, and Qandil regions in northern parts of Iraq and Syria – respectively.

Hakan Fidan (Foreign Minister of Turkey) said, “We will fight to the end against the PKK terrorist organization within and outside our borders.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “Turkey – a member of NATO – occupies North Cyprus and parts of North Syria. Additionally, under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey, this nation is expansionist in furthering pan-Turkism and the Ottoman dream. Therefore, Turkey meddled against Armenian Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh by supporting Azerbaijan.”

Time Magazine (concerning Erdogan) said, “At home, he has gone after Turkey’s Shiite community, Kurds, intellectuals, Christians, journalists, women, and leftists. Erdogan cultivates his own Sunni religiosity to position Islam at the center of Turkey’s domestic agenda, with the church conversions the most potent recent symbols of this.”

The International Crisis Group says, “Türkiye has increasingly relied on its airpower, including armed drones, to push back against the PKK and its affiliates.”

IRAN BOMBS THE KURDS

Iran also just bombed the Kurds in northern Iraq. Naturally, being Iran, the excuse is that the Kurds were allowing Israel to gather information.

It is reported that civilians were killed by Iran, including a wealthy Kurdish businessman. The attack took place in Erbil (Irbil).

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said, “Ballistic missiles were used to destroy espionage centers and gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in the region late tonight.”

Matthew Miller (spokesperson for the U.S. State Department) said, “We support the government of Iraq and the Kurdistan regional government’s efforts to meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people.”

The Guardian reports, “Multimillionaire Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee and several members of his family were among the dead, killed when at least one rocket crashed into their home, Iraqi security and medical sources said.”

Iran also attacked a Kurdish intelligence center and bombed the home of an intelligence official – in a stern warning to the Kurds.

Masrour Barzani (Kurdistan Regional Government) condemned Iran and said the latest attack on Irbil was a “crime against the Kurdish people.”

The BBC reports, “In a separate development, Kurdistan authorities said on Tuesday morning they had shot down three armed drones flying over Irbil airport, where US and international forces are stationed, Reuters reported.”

Iran also bombed ISIS (Islamic State – IS) in Syria. This is in response to the recent terrorist attack by ISIS inside Iran that killed 94 people in Kerman.

ISIS deliberately attacked the memorial area of Qasem Soleimani in the knowledge of a big crowd and to humiliate the intelligence services.

The Kurdish Question – unlike the Palestinian Question – gets limited international attention. Nevertheless, the Kurds are the most populous stateless people in West Asia who are persecuted by all regional Muslim-dominated nations despite being overwhelmingly Muslim.

