Ukraine’s Persecution of Orthodox Christian Leader Condemned by Russia

Kanako Mita, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

America, Canada, Germany, Sweden, the European Union, and the United Kingdom spread the mantra of human rights and religious diversity – and are overtly pro-LGBT. Yet when it comes to the Russian Federation, not only do they support Ukrainian nationalism that seeks to erase Russian cultural identity: they remain mainly silent when an important religious figure of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) is humiliated by the state apparatus of Ukraine.

Metropolitan Pavel denied being supportive of the Russian Federation before his earlier arrest by Ukrainian authorities.

Metropolitan Pavel said, “I have never been on the side of aggression… This is my land.”

Ukrainian nationalism is pursuing countless ways to erase the cultural traits of Russia. Hence, the arrest of Metropolitan Pavel is about humiliating the UOC and furthering the power concentration methods of Ukrainian nationalism.

The Ukrainian Orthodox site of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra monastery (Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery) in Ukraine is revered by the UOC flock. Accordingly, Ukrainian authorities seek to enforce their diktats on the religious leaders of the UOC by highlighting the power of Ukrainian nationalism… thus, the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra monastery is targeted by nationalist forces to humiliate and intimidate.

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said: “We demand strict compliance by the Kiev regime with its international legal obligations, the immediate release of Metropolitan Pavel, who is suffering from a serious illness, and the provision of proper medical care for him.”

Zakharova further said it is “another manifestation of political arbitrariness and lawlessness.”

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Krill, appealed to the Roman Catholic Pope and other international religious and political figures to put pressure on Ukraine.

Patriarch Krill said: “I urge you to pay attention to the ongoing persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Ukraine and to take all possible measures to protect Metropolitan Pavel … from lawless persecution.”

One can only imagine how the politically correct media – and EU and G7 political elites – would respond if a Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, or Muslim religious leader was humiliated like this and treated like a common criminal in Europe.

Sadly, it is open season against Russian culture and identity in many EU and G7 lands that spread anti-Russia hatred by stealth.

