UN Fears Arab RSF Massacres in Sudan against Africans in El Fasher (US)

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The United Nations is warning of possible massacres by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Arab militias in El Fasher (Al-Fashir) in Sudan.

Darfur, known for horrendous massacres against Africans (Fur, Masalit, and Zaghawa) in recent history, witnessed the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Africans by Arab Muslims between 2003 and 2005. Therefore, since the latest conflict broke out in Sudan, ethnic massacres once more targettted African ethnic groups in the Darfur region.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield (United States Ambassador to the United Nations) said, “There are already credible reports that the RSF and its allied militias have razed multiple villages west of El Fasher.“

The Ambassador continued, “And as we speak, the RSF is planning an imminent attack on El Fasher.”

The situation in El Fasher is bleak already with approximately 330,000 people facing dangerous levels of food insecurity. Accordingly, the imminent attack by the RSF threatens to unleash horrendous convulsions – from ethnic massacres to forcing people over the edge concerning food and shelter.

Voice of America reports, “Since the war began last April, more than 8 million people have been forced from their homes in search of safety. Nearly 2 million of them have fled Sudan to neighboring countries. Of those who remain, 18 million are facing acute hunger, with 5 million a step away from famine.”

The United States Department of State said, “The United States is deeply troubled by credible reports that the RSF and its affiliated militias have razed multiple villages west of El Fasher. We also condemn reported indiscriminate aerial bombardments in the region by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and their continued limitations on life-saving humanitarian aid access.”

If the RSF takes El Fasher, this would mean the fall of all five states in Darfur. Accordingly, the international borders of the Central African Republic, Chad, and Libya with Sudan would be under the power mechanisms of the RSF.

Volker Türk (UN High Commissioner for Human Rights) also confirms that sexual violence is being committed.

He said, “Sexual violence and rape have been a defining and despicable characteristic of this crisis since the beginning… the vast majority are young women and girls.”

AFP reports, “The fighting in Darfur, with brutal attacks from the Arab-dominated Rapid Support Forces on ethnic African civilians, is reviving fears of another genocide, back in the early 2000s, when as many as 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes, many by government-backed Arab militias.”

The United States Secretary of State (Antony Blinken) said, “Masalit civilians have been hunted down and left for dead in the streets, their homes set on fire, and told that there is no place in Sudan for them.”

America (and other nations) seeks a political solution to the crisis.

