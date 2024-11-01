US Airstrikes Target ISIS in Syria (Turkey Bombs the Kurds) – NATO Confusion and France

American airstrikes targeted ISIS (Islamic State – IS) terrorist camps in Syria. Hence, ISIS and Hurras al-Din (Al-Qaeda affiliate) terrorist networks and senior leaders continue to feel American pressure against their activities.

U.S. Central Command confirmed (October 30) that U.S. forces “… conducted a series of strikes against several known ISIS camps in Syria, in the early evening of Oct 28, resulting in up to 35 ISIS operatives killed.”

The statement also said, “The airstrikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians, as well as U.S., allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond. CENTCOM, alongside allies and partners in the region, will continue to aggressively degrade ISIS operational capabilities to ensure its enduring defeat.”

Voice of America reports, “The airstrikes in the desert of central Syria were done Monday evening and targeted multiple locations and senior leaders of the group. The attacks came on the heels of a number of joint operations with Iraqi forces that targeted IS militants in Iraq.”

However, Turkey (Türkiye) continues to attack the Kuridsh-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) who work with America.

U.S. Central Command reported (September 2) that “…(CENTCOM) forces, partnered with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), captured an ISIS leader, who was assessed as helping ISIS fighters after escape from a Raqqah Detention Facility in Syria.”

Last week, Turkey, in retaliation for a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist attack, bombed the Kurds in Iraq and Syria. In Syria, the SDF notified the world that Turkey killed 12 people (including two children). However, no members of the PKK were killed by NATO Turkey in the latest air and artillery strikes by Turkey.

CBS News reports, “Ankara considers the U.S.-backed SDF to be directly linked to the PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkey. In a statement posted Friday on social media, the PKK said two members of its HPG militia had carried out the attack, a man and a woman. The PKK said none of its members were killed in Turkey’s retaliatory strikes in Syria and Iraq.”

General Mazlum Abdi (SDF commander) confirmed that Turkey hit healthcare centers and the civilian infrastructure in Kobani and Qamishli.

ISIS continues to attack isolated Syrian army outposts and executes captured soldiers. Accordingly, Syrian army patrols face being ambushed in increasing numbers.

ISIS and NATO Turkey also continue to attack the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) backed by America – despite the SDF holding an olive branch to Turkey.

Forbes reports, “The SDF controls large swathes of Syria that are governed by the civilian Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria. The SDF and the DAANES are already enduring a ferocious Turkish drone campaign against SDF personnel and critical civilian infrastructure, causing severe disruptions in electricity and water supplies to millions of civilians.”

FRANCE AND TURKEY

President Emmanuel Macron of France (2019) said several years ago, “When I look at Turkey they are fighting against those who fought with us shoulder to shoulder against ISIS (Islamic State) and sometimes they work with ISIS proxies.”

Macron continued, “I think any ambiguity with Turkey vis-a-vis these groups is detrimental to everybody for the situation on the ground.”

Macron also condemned Turkey (several years ago) for utilizing terrorists against Christian Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

He became dismayed after French intelligence notified the leader of France that Turkey was sending Islamists to Nagorno-Karabakh to kill Armenian Christians.

France 24 reported (2020), “… intelligence reports had established that 300 Syrian fighters drawn from “jihadist groups” from the Syrian city of Aleppo had passed through the Turkish city of Gaziantep en route for Azerbaijan.”

Macron – concerning the murky role of Turkey – said, “A red line has been crossed, which is unacceptable… I urge all NATO partners to face up to the behavior of a NATO member.”

Christians and Yazidis in Iraq are also caught up in the intrigues of NATO Turkey.

Associated Foreign Press reports (2022), “The heartland of Iraq’s Yazidi minority, Sinjar is frequently targeted by Turkish airstrikes against bases of Turkey’s separatist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).”

A Yazidi activist continued, “The international community also has a moral responsibility towards Yazidis and the people of Sinjar. It is both painful and illogical that these attacks go [unaddressed] as if they are legitimate. It seems Turkey can get away with anything.”

NATO nations aren’t working together because Turkey focuses on its geopolitical agenda and intrigues. Hence, the Kurds are bewildered by the situation in Syria, where they are attacked directly by Turkey – or by the proxies of this nation. However, the same Kurdish communities are loyally helping America.

President Joe Biden of America – when Vice President in the Barack Obama administration – condemned Turkey’s role in Syria.

Biden said – similar to Macron concerning the role of Turkey in Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, and Syria – “What did they (Turkey) do? They poured hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of tons of weapons into anyone who would fight against Assad — except that the people who were being supplied were al-Nusra and al-Qaeda and the extremist elements of jihadis coming from other parts of the world.”

Nordic Monitor reports, “Turkey has gone so far as to dispatch Syrian fighters to Libya as mercenaries, providing them with monthly salaries and promising Turkish citizenship for both the fighters and their families. The vetting and selection process for these fighters was carried out by Turkish intelligence agency MIT, which has collaborated with jihadist groups in Syria since 2011 with the aim of overthrowing President Bashar al-Assad.”

The important work being done by America concerning attacks against ISIS and Hurras al-Din in Syria – and helping the Kurds (other ethnic and religious groups in areas outside of Islamist or Turkey control in northern Syria) – is undermined by Turkey.

When will Turkey be held accountable by NATO?

