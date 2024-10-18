US B-2 Airstrikes Target Houthi Weapon Sites in Yemen

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Airstrikes by America targeted Houthi weapon sites in Yemen. Accordingly, U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit long-range stealth bombers took part in this operation aimed at weakening the military capabilities of the Houthis.

Lloyd Austin (U.S. Defense Secretary) said, “This was a unique demonstration of the United States’ ability to target facilities that our adversaries seek to keep out of reach, no matter how deeply buried underground, hardened, or fortified.”

The Houthis – backed by Iran – continue to attack commercial ships in the Gulf of Eden by targeting vessels in international shipping lanes. Hence, America is seeking to contain the crisis.

Austin continued, “The Houthis’ illegal attacks continue to disrupt the free flow of international commerce, threaten environmental catastrophe, and put innocent civilian lives and U.S. and partner forces’ lives at risk.”

The airstrikes reportedly hit Sanaa (capital of Yemen) and Saada.

U.S. Central Command reports, “U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted multiple, precision airstrikes on numerous Iran-backed Houthi weapons storage facilities within Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen that contained various advanced conventional weapons used to target U.S. and international military and civilian vessels navigating international waters throughout the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.”

CNN reports, “While the US has in the past carried out strikes against the Houthis in partnership with the UK, Wednesday’s strike was carried out by the US alone. According to US Central Command, both US Air Force and Navy assets were involved in the operation.”

Yemen has been blighted by war since 2015. This war – sectarian and geopolitical – pits the Saudi Arabia-led alliance (with the United Arab Emirates playing an important role) against Iran.

AP reports, “The Red Sea has become a battlefield for shippers since the Houthis began their campaign targeting ships traveling through the waterway, which once saw $1 trillion of cargo pass through it yearly.”

America continues to bomb terrorist groups and forces of instability in several nations – including Somalia, Syria, and Yemen.

https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PRESS-RELEASES/Press-Release-View/Article/3937643/us-central-command-conducts-multiple-strikes-on-underground-iran-backed-houthi

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes