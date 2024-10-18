Israel Kills Hamas Leader Sinwar: Nasrallah of Hezbollah to Haniyeh Taken Out

Noriko Watanabe, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Israel announced the killing of Yahya Sinwar in Gaza. This terrorist head of Hamas is the latest leading figure of Hamas or Hezbollah to be killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Israel Katz (Foreign Minister of Israel) said, “Mass murderer Yahya Sinwar, who was responsible for the massacre and atrocities of October 7, was killed today by IDF soldiers.”

Katz continued, “The assassination of Sinwar will create the possibility to immediately release the hostages and to bring a change that will lead to a new reality in Gaza — without Hamas and without Iranian control.”

Yoav Gallant (Defence Minister of Israel) said: “Sinwar died while beaten, persecuted and on the run – he didn’t die as a commander, but as someone who only cared for himself. This is a clear message to all of our enemies.”

The BBC reports, “Sinwar had been on the run for more than a year. He had undoubtedly felt the Israeli pressure growing as other Hamas leaders, such as Mohammad Dief and Ismail Haniyeh, were killed, and as Israel destroyed the infrastructure he had used to prosecute the atrocities of 7 October.”

It does not matter if Hamas or Hezbollah elites hide in Gaza, Lebanon, or Iran – the same death awaits them once the IDF finds them. This reality is part of the ongoing convulsions of the barbaric pogrom of approximately 1,200 Jews by Hamas and other Palestinian forces on October 7, 2023.

The New York Times (Hamas pogrom against Jews on October 7) says, “Reporters interviewed witnesses who described seeing women raped and killed along a highway, reviewed photographs that showed a woman’s corpse with dozens of nails driven into her thighs and groin, and spoke with volunteer medics and Israeli soldiers who came across at least 24 bodies of women and girls in at least six houses, some mutilated, some tied up, and many naked and alone.”

The mindset of Hamas and other Palestinian forces on October 7 resembled the mindset of ISIS (Islamic State – IS) when they butchered, raped, and enslaved Yazidi women in Iraq. However, unlike the Yazidis with no military force, the IDF fought back to protect all Israeli citizens (irrespective of Jewish, Druze, Arab Christian, Arab Muslim, and so forth).

The Times of Israel reports, “Sinwar, architect of the October 7 Hamas invasion and slaughter in southern Israel, was killed in a firefight in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security agency said.”

Sinwar was killed in Gaza, Ismail Haniyeh (Hamas) was killed by Israel while staying in Iran – and Hassan Nasrallah (The Secretary-General of Hezbollah) was killed in Lebanon. Hence, since the October 7 pogrom against Jews, the government of Israel is erasing the elites of Hamas and Hezbollah. Indeed, even Iran can’t protect them (Haniyeh was killed in Iran).

Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi (IDF Chief of Staff) pointedly said, “Those who threaten the citizens of the State of Israel – we will know how to reach them – in the north, in the south, and even in more distant places.”

Hezbollah (pro-Iran and utilized by Tehran) – the state-within-a-state in Lebanon – is dragging this country into a war on behalf of Iran and the terrorist forces of Hamas. Hence, Hezbollah cares nothing about ordinary Lebanese citizens (Christian, Druze, or Muslim) who seek to strengthen the centralized state.

It is abundantly clear that Israel seeks to crush Hamas in Gaza and also to tackle the menace of Hezbollah (a proxy of Iran) in Lebanon.

However, for Israel to succeed, regional dynamics need to change. This notably concerns Lebanon being ruled by central forces (military and politically) – and for the state-within-a-state to end. Also, wealthy Gulf Powers (Bahrain, Saudi, United Arab Emirates, and Oman) with good intentions need to support the Palestinians of Gaza – and for the Palestinian terrorist death cult to be dismantled militarily and politically.

Naturally, this is complex – and forces of hatred in Iran – along with the propaganda machinery in Qatar and Turkey – need to be curtailed. Iran is the main force of division.

America is hoping that the civilian death toll will be reduced dramatically – made complex by Hamas and Hezbollah cynically hiding among the civilian populations (Hamas and Hezbollah utilize built-up areas and the civilian infrastructure).

President Joe Biden of America said, “This is a good day for Israel, for the United States, and for the world.”

Biden continued, “There is now the opportunity for a ‘day after’ in Gaza without Hamas in power, and for a political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike. Yahya Sinwar was an insurmountable obstacle to achieving all of those goals. That obstacle no longer exists. But much work remains before us.”

Israel also killed another military commander (Hussein Awada) of Hezbollah in the Bekaa Valley.

In the long term, a ceasefire will be declared – when this happens, the forces of terrorism and Iran mustn’t be given breathing space. On the contrary, honest brokers in the Gulf and a changed political and military infrastructure in Lebanon are needed.

If not, the cycle of violence will break out once more in the future.

