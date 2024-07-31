Venezuela Tensions After Maduro Announced the Victor

Sawako Utsumi and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

President Nicolás Maduro is obsessed with power concentration. Hence, the announcement of Maduro winning the election is difficult to believe – given the widespread discontent against him in Venezuela.

Maduro utilizes the state apparatus and all tools available to him to preserve power.

Voice of America reports, “Nine Latin American countries called for an audit of the polling data, with some leaders saying they would not recognize the vote until it was certified as accurate.”

The BBC reports, “The opposition has disputed Mr Maduro’s declaration as fraudulent, saying its candidate Edmundo González won convincingly with 73.2% of the vote.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “It is no coincidence that Venezuela and Iran have cordial relations. The same applies to other nations where the state apparatus rules with an iron fist if challenged. For example, the one-party state mechanisms of China entail cordial relations with Maduro.”

Mass protests have occurred in Caracas and other parts of the country since Maduro declared victory. Hence, the state apparatus responded by using rubber bullets, tear gas, and other forms of coercion.

Maduro – using his usual left-wing ideological language – said, “They are trying to impose in Venezuela a coup d’etat again of fascist and counter-revolutionary character.”

Bolivia, Cuba, Honduras, and Nicaragua hailed the announcement of Maduro’s victory. Accordingly, political faultlines are being felt throughout the region.

Luis Arce (President of Bolivia) said the Bolivian government welcomed “the fact that the will of the Venezuelan people at the polls has been respected.”

America and many regional nations doubt the election result. Accordingly, Antony Blinken (United States Secretary of State) uttered, “We have serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people.”

The Guardian reports, “There were also protests in other parts of Venezuela, with at least three statues of Hugo Chávez torn down during the day. Many compared those scenes to the dramatic images of a statue of Saddam Hussein being toppled in downtown Baghdad during the Iraq war.”

Opposing sides have little in common – and Maduro isn’t afraid to utilize the state apparatus to quell popular discontent. Accordingly, Venezuela faces a similar scene where Maduro will do everything to hold onto power.

Venezuela faces more dark times ahead.

