A subdued Chinese Lunar New Year in the shadow of the coronavirus

Chika Mori and Kanako Itamae

Modern Tokyo Times

The Chinese Lunar New Year is extremely subdued this year because of the growing shadow of the coronavirus. Initially, the new coronavirus hit Wuhan. However, now the growing menace is spreading throughout parts of China. Therefore, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is suspending the public transport system in cities hit by the coronavirus.

It is now known that 26 people have died and roughly 800 people have been infected. Thus, with each new report, the numbers keep on growing. Hence, in the short-term, it appears that little will change until more is known about the new virus stalking parts of China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is extremely concerned about the new crisis. Despite this, the WHO isn’t currently stipulating the international dimension. Thus, the WHO stated that the coronavirus crisis is an “emergency in China.”

The Guardian reports, “In Wuhan, the city in Hubei that is the epicentre of the disease, hospitals were struggling with an overflow of patients and a lack of supplies. At least eight hospitals in the city made pleas for donations of masks, goggles, gowns and other protective medical gear. Administrators at Wuhan University People’s hospital set up a group chat on the popular WeChat messaging app to coordinate donations.”

Alarmingly, not only are more cases being reported outside of China but also the youngest victim fell to the new coronavirus. In other words, more cases are being announced internationally from France to Japan, while the potency of the coronavirus appears to be growing.

Overall, the Chinese Lunar New Year is extremely subdued because of the fear of infection and the effects of coronavirus. Therefore, the CCP is putting in measures to contain the crisis.

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2020/jan/24/coronavirus-chinese-hospitals-in-chaos-as-lockdown-spreads-to-affect-25m-people

