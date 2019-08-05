At least 42 die in Libya after airstrike hits many civilians attending a wedding ceremony

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Another fresh massacre occurred in Libya after at least 42 civilians attending a wedding were killed in the South-Western part of this nation. The airstrike (drone strike) was committed by forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar. Yet, they deny deliberately targeting civilians. Hence, this is the second major airstrike by the same forces that have killed many civilians in recent months.

Since the destabilization of Libya based on the active overthrow of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, this nation is now a fractured and failed state. Gaddafi equally involved himself in regional intrigues but since his demise, it is clear that no central powerbase can run the country.

The latest massacre took place in Murzuq where civilians were attending a wedding ceremony. Sources in the pro-Haftar camp claim that the intended strike was aimed at Chadian mercenaries (Haftar is opposed by the Tebu people).

According to various sources, including the World Health Organization, at least 1,000 people have perished since April this year. The vast majority of these deaths are based on clashes between the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Government of National Accord (GNA) that is recognized by the United Nations. At the same time, different militias are also involved in bloodshed because they seek to preserve their respective power bases.

The BBC reports, “In May 2014, Mr Haftar launched Operation Dignity against Islamist militants in Benghazi and the east, and in March 2015, Libya’s elected parliament, the House of Representatives – which had replaced the GNC – appointed him commander of the LNA.”

Reports stipulate that the European Union seeks all sides in the conflict to abide by a truce and to return to negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations. On top of this, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt and President Emmanuel Macron of France have been involved in important talks.

It is hoped that the international community can become an honest broker internally and externally because several outside nations have personal vested interests. However, given the role of major powers in destabilizing Libya – and other nations in the past – then the road ahead remains fraught with danger.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-49236340

