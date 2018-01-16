China and Myanmar to strengthen border areas and military cooperation

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The governments of China and Myanmar are strengthening ties in many areas and this bodes well for both nations. Of course, for Myanmar, it is important to have potent relations with all regional powers. This notably applies to China and India but also includes all Mekong Delta nations.

Chang Wanquan, the Defense Minister of China, made it abundantly clear that China hopes to cooperate further with Myanmar in the military realm. Of concern to both nations is the stability of all important border areas related to Myanmar.

Comments by Chang were relayed to Admiral Tin Aung San, the Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar navy. In return, Tin Aung San expressed openly to Chang that Myanmar hopes to take relations to a new higher level.

Xinhua news agency reports, “…that China respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Myanmar, and supports the country in its development path in accordance with its own conditions.”

It is heartening for Myanmar that regional nations fully understand the delicate position that this nation faces. Equally, alongside the military angle, nations like China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and others, all value favorable economic and political relations with Myanmar.

Future military exchanges between China and Myanmar – and support given by China – are also a reminder to the international community that Myanmar can’t be bullied on the issue of Rakhine. This is based on Myanmar’s political outreach to all regional nations and the geopolitical significance of this nation.

http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-01/12/c_136891562.htm

