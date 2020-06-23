Japan tourism and Nara: The legacy of Buddhism and high culture thrives

Tomoko Hara and Sawako Utsumi

The delightful city of Nara is the birthplace of Japanese high culture and today this angle shines brightly. Hence, domestic and international tourists flock to this amazing part of Japan. Indeed, the region of Kansai is blessed with so many places to visit.

UNESCO naturally recognizes the beauty of Nara and its legacy of high culture. Collectively, this sophisticated and stunning city calls the abundant cultural angle the Historic Monuments of Ancient Nara. This is based on architecture, art, Buddhism, history, spirituality, and adorable scenery.

Notable places to visit include Gango-ji, Heijo Palace, Kasuga Shrine, Kofuku-ji, Saidai-ji, Todai-ji, Toshodai-ji, Yakushi-ji, and many others. Similarly, a visit to the Kasugayama Primeval Forest will connect you with nature.

Likewise, Nara Park is a real treat where roaming deer abound and bring pleasure to visitors. Indeed, in the Shinto faith, the deer is an important symbol. Thus it is a reminder that while Buddhism predominates, the Shinto faith remains within the fabric of society in Nara.

Tourists can enjoy delightful gardens and museums including the Nara National Museum. Countless holy Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines will connect you to spirituality during your stay. Meanwhile, the mixture of art, ceramics, Japanese gardens, traditional crafts, and the richness of architecture blend naturally.

The Kasugayama Primeval Forest is also a great place to visit because this tourist destination is blessed with 175 different types of trees. Wildlife is in full flow based on animals, birds, insects, plants, and glimpses of Kasuga Taisha Shrine can be seen from different angles. Indeed, the delightful backdrop and unspoiled area is a real treat where the mind can envision the old world of Nara.

This article provides a brief glimpse into the stunning city of Nara that is rich in high culture and spirituality. Hence, if you want to connect with old Japan, a visit to Nara will do this in abundance. Simply put, Nara is blessed by the Gods of time!

https://www.visitnara.jp/ NARA TOURISM

https://www.japan.travel/en/travel-directory/nara/ NARA and amazing places to visit and witness

