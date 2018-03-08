Myanmar and Japan to hold the third Joint Economic Conference: Participation of Keidanren

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Japan is intent on working closely with Myanmar in order to build-up greater economic links between both nations. Hence, the third economic business initiative will be held under the Myanmar-Japan Joint Economic Conference that will be held on March 13, 2018. Therefore, it is hoped that other recent positive statements by Japan will further enhance business ties with Myanmar.

It is known that approximately 50 important Japanese businesspeople will participate, representing many powerful Japanese companies. A key spokesperson is Ken Kobayashi, the President of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren). This potent Japanese business lobby group, the most powerful in Japan, highlights the seriousness of the meeting that will take place in Myanmar.

Modern Tokyo Times recently stated, “The government of Japan understands the geopolitical importance of Myanmar and that China is seeking to increase its leverage in this nation. Equally, in many areas of the economy of Myanmar, it is abundantly clear that Japan can assist this nation in terms of capital, investments, the utilization of high technology, and respective complementary factors. Therefore, an agreement between the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Myanmar (JCCM) and the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI) bodes well for 2018 and the years to follow.”

The Myanmar-Japan Joint Economic Conference will till take place at Mingalar Hall in Yangon. Hence, you have high expectations that business cooperation and initiatives will further strengthen positive developments between Japan and Myanmar.

Notable Japanese companies will be represented in various important sectors. This notably applies to aviation, construction, electricity, financial insurance, mechanical engineering, transportation, and pharmaceuticals. Therefore, potent Japanese companies including All Nippon Airways Co., Daiwa Securities, Mitsubishi Corporation, and a host of others, will participate.

The Japanese ambassador to Myanmar, Tateshi Higuchi, recently said, “I strongly believe the year 2018 tends to be the light of dawn for Myanmar.”

It is known that Japan is focused on boosting areas with Myanmar in relation to agriculture, bio-resources, communications, information technology, investment, and trade. On top of this, an important springboard is the Thilawa Special Economic Zone whereby approximately 20 important Japanese companies hope to enhance this development between Japan and Myanmar. Therefore, with the three most powerful Japanese banks being involved in developing various areas in Myanmar, it is hoped that respective strengths and know-how between both nations will shape a bright future.

