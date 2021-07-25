Two Japanese Olympic judo golds from brother and sister on the same day

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

Japan won another two golds in judo courteously of the siblings Uta Abe and Hifumi Abe. This amazing feat, by the talented brother and sister in a sport that resonates throughout Japan, is welcome news for the Tokyo Olympics that seeks to win over a skeptical general public because of the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

Thus the human side of Uta and Hifumi winning gold on the same day will warm the hearts of many – irrespective if the Olympics should take place or not.

Uta won gold before her brother after beating Amandine Buchard from France in the 52-kilogram division. The match between Uta and Amandine went all the way. However, Uta had an air of control over events despite the bravery of Amandine.

Uta said, “(Buchard) is a rival and someone I really respect…I am very happy I beat her at the end.”

Immediately after winning gold Uta then cheered on her brother Hifumi. Yet, like Uta, Hifumi seemed to have the upper hand throughout his bout against Vazha Margvelashvili from Georgia. Hence, Hifumi celebrated his gold medal in the 66-kilogram division with his sister full of joy. Therefore, for the first time in Japanese Olympic history, a brother and sister won gold on the same day.

Hifumi said, “I think we put our names in history, and we were able to change history.”

NHK reports, “Hifumi said afterwards that his sister’s victory motivated him going into the final. He added that he was able to follow his game plan and perform to the best of his abilities.”

The only sadness is that Tokyo once more announced extremely high daily coronavirus infections, given the limited number of PCR tests taken. Therefore, the surreal Olympics will continue to bring great joy for some – mixed emotions for others – and complete bewilderment and dismay for others.

Yet, for the Abe family, today will be remembered for ever because of the amazing judo feats of Uta and Hifumi.

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210725_23/

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook