US Democrats decry non-inclusive Taliban regime while praising non-inclusive Qatar

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The United States is decrying the non-inclusive Taliban regime while praising non-inclusive Qatar. Also, past American intelligence pointed the finger at Qatar for its involvement in terrorism. Henceforth, Qatar is known to be a ratline for the Muslim Brotherhood and terrorist intrigues.

Alarmingly, the naive – or Democrat party that manipulates language by utilizing a more favorable media, unlike the Republicans – is claiming to be disappointed that the Taliban didn’t pick a more inclusive government concerning important posts. However, it is common knowledge that the Taliban stoned women to death when last in power, butchered the Shia, killed apostates to Christianity, murdered homosexuals, and enforced a draconian society on women. Therefore, with the Taliban being in control of the vast majority of Afghanistan – along with support from Pakistan and Qatar – the non-inclusive reality is all too predictable.

America and NATO powers wouldn’t have been fighting the Taliban for decades if this Takfiri Islamist group was inclusive. Hence, just like multi-ethnic and multi-religious Qatar (relies on mass immigration to maintain the economy and develop the infrastructure) is led by the absolute monarchy system – and where non-Muslims and migrant Muslims from poorer nations have few universal rights – it is strange that America rebukes the Taliban for not being inclusive but praises Qatar that is also inclusive politically.

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, expressed disappointment about the non-inclusivity of the Taliban upper echelons despite knowing the history of the Taliban. Thus, like platitudes about Qatar, leading Democrats and President Joe Biden – and other nations that have rubber-stamped the fate of Afghanistan by doing little against the intrigues of Qatar and Pakistan – are trying to pull the wool over the eyes of people.

Blinken pitifully said, “We’re assessing the announcement but despite professing that a new government would be inclusive, the announced list of names consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates, and no women.”

The murky role of Qatar is no secret because it is ongoing. Hence, in 2014, the New York Times said, “This hasn’t stopped the Persian Gulf monarchy from serving as a Club Med for terrorists. It harbors leading Islamist radicals like the spiritual leader of the global Muslim Brotherhood, Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who issued a religious fatwa endorsing suicide attacks, and the Doha-based history professor Abdul Rahman Omeir al-Naimi, whom the United States Department of Treasury has named as a “terrorist financier” for Al Qaeda. Qatar also funds a life of luxury for Khaled Meshal, the fugitive leader of Hamas.”

The Gatestone Institute reported in 2014, “Qatar’s major international charity, the Qatar Charitable Society (now simply Qatar Charity) has acted as a financier and agency for terrorist outfits in several countries. It has funded al-Qaeda in Chechnya, Mali and elsewhere, was a key player in the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, and funded Syria’s Ahfad al-Rasul Brigade. Qatar has also financed terrorists in northern Mali operations, including Ansar Dine, alleged to be linked to al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb [North Africa]; and it retains contacts with (and no doubt still funds) al-Qaeda.”

Newsweek in 2017 said, “There is a strong justification for cutting ties with Qatar now, as the state provide financial and material support as well as a safe haven to senior leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, Al-Qaeda, Al-Shabab and the Taliban who are actively working to bring down governments using Al-Jazeera and other media platforms owned and funded by Doha. In addition, Qatar has repeatedly failed to implement the 2014 Jeddah and Riyadh agreements, breaking pledges to cut funding to terrorist groups and deport terrorist leaders.”

Overall, while opposition forces in the Panjshir valley in Afghanistan are fighting against all odds to preserve an alternative version of this nation based on greater inclusivity, the Democrats seek to rubber stamp events in Afghanistan by dealing with this problem from Qatar. Henceforth, with the role of Qatar and Pakistan being known for supporting the Taliban across the board, the callowness of the Biden administration on selling out Afghanistan hook, line, and sinker is clear.

