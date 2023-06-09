Afghanistan Mosque attack by ISIS-K (Taliban)

Kanako Mita and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

The Islamic State Khorasan Province or ISIS-K is a branch of ISIS (Islamic State – IS). This Islamist organization is anti-Taliban and anti-Shia. Accordingly, the latest terrorist attack by ISIS-K aimed at the Taliban is a reminder that this terrorist group can strike throughout different provinces of Afghanistan.

ISIS-K recently killed the Deputy Governor (Molvi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi) of Badakhshan. Hence, his memorial service was an easy target.

Voice of America reports, “A bomb blast ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province during a memorial ceremony Thursday for the Taliban provincial deputy governor who was assassinated in an Islamic State group attack this week.”

At least 15 people were killed after a bomb explosion targeted Muslim worshippers inside a mosque in Faizabad. The death toll is likely to increase.

ISIS-K is the most potent foe internally in Afghanistan concerning terrorist attacks and killing members of the ruling Taliban government.

ISIS-K – similar to the Taliban before retaking power – utilizes Pakistan. Hence, since 2015, the eastern Nangarhar Province bordering Pakistan was a springboard for ISIS-K.

This terrorist group continues to expand its deadly reach inside Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, the Taliban government announced that it set up a consortium of companies with firms from Iran, Pakistan, and the Russian Federation. This notably concerns energy, infrastructure, and mining.

Lee Jay Walker says, “China, India, Iran, the Russian Federation, and the nations of Central Asia – despite tensions with Tajikistan – all seek a stable Afghanistan. However, ISIS-K is intent on destabilizing the Taliban government and curtailing regional economic measures.”

The Taliban needs to step up its internal security.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes