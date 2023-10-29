Buddhist Spirituality at Fukiage Kannon on the Edge of Tokyo (Saitama)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Fukiage Kannon is a stunning Buddhist temple complex on the border of Saitama and Tokyo.

Rinzai Gigen (Linji Yixuan) said, “The more you seek the Buddha and the Dharma, the further away they become.”

He also famously said, “If you meet the Buddha, kill the Buddha – 仏に逢えば仏を殺せ – Butsu ni aeba butsu (w)o korose.”

Accordingly, Rinzai Gigen sought individuals to free themselves from focusing solely on words and thought patterns generated by acclaimed religious people – and from various philosophical speculations that create static ideas and contain spiritual growth. Instead, witness the power of nature and the world.

Henceforth, he sought people to see “the self” openly – and not through tainted self-proclaiming ideas based on ego and concepts of knowledge and wisdom.

Rinzai Gigen said, “Attached to nothing – Bound [to nothing] – 何物にも捕われず – 縛られず – Nanimono ni mo torawarezu – Shibararezu.”

This delightful Buddhist temple is within easy reach of Tokyo.

Hence, get the Tobu Tojo Train Line from Ikebukuro in Tokyo and alight at Narimasu Train Station. Then get the number 01 bus – near the Seiyu Department Store in Narimasu (Tokyo).

