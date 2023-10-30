Japan Art and Tojiro Oshita: Watercolor Art

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Tojiro Oshita was a Japanese watercolor artist who witnessed the modernization period of the Meiji Period (1868-1912). He died shortly before the end of this revolutionary period that focused on modernization.

Watercolor art in Japan developed throughout this period of Japanese history. Henceforth, Oshita was a prominent watercolor artist who inspired many individuals.

Yorozu Tetsugoro (1885-1927) was one such artist. It is said that he famously read the works of Oshita concerning watercolors.

Tragically, Oshita and Tetsugoro both died when relatively young.

Nakamaru Seijuro and Harada Naojiro helped to develop the art of Oshita. However, despite the influence of other artists, he was independent and a pioneer in Japan concerning watercolors.

