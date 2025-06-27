China Tightens Fentanyl Controls in Overture to President Trump

Noriko Watanabe and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

President Donald Trump was disturbed by the laxity of the past administration of Joe Biden in America concerning the fentanyl crisis. Biden did pressure China on the issue, and agreements were made. However, according to Trump, the pressure wasn’t strong enough given the gravity of the fentanyl crisis that is responsible for killing vast numbers of Americans.

Trump made potent comments on the fentanyl crisis before being re-elected. Accordingly, nations including China and Mexico have been warned by Trump to implement serious policies against the fentanyl crisis.

The synthetic opioid fentanyl is responsible for the deaths of 450,000 people in America in recent years. Hence, the failure of the border under Biden and the endless flow of fentanyl linking China with the neighbouring nations of America (Canada and Mexico) angered Trump.

Even during the latest truce between America and China related to economic tariffs, Trump still penalized China concerning fentanyl.

CNBC reports, “The deal means ‘reciprocal’ tariffs between both countries will be cut from 125% to 10%. The U.S.′ 20% duties on Chinese imports relating to fentanyl will remain in place, meaning total tariffs on China stand at 30%.”

India is also a source of concern for America based on the linkages with drug cartels in Mexico – and other ratlines.

In 2022, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said, “Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults… The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”

Accordingly, the announcement by China that new counter-narcotic policies are being enacted to counter the synthetic opioid fentanyl crisis will be welcomed by the Trump administration.

Reuters reports, “U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 20% tariffs on Chinese imports in February over Beijing’s alleged failure to curb the flow of precursor chemicals for fentanyl, which has caused nearly 450,000 U.S. overdose deaths. Those tariffs have remained in effect despite a fragile trade truce reached in Geneva in May.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is seeking to downplay the tariff pressure put on China by Trump concerning fentanyl. Hence, the Foreign Ministry of China announced that actions were “independent” from the pressure of America – and followed the United Nations Drug Convention.”

Miao Shengming (senior official at the Supreme People’s Procuratorate) reiterated that Beijing will “cut off the criminal interest chain and destroy the economic foundation of drug crimes.”

The Independent reports, “Starting 20 July, the Chinese government will place 4-piperidone and 1-Boc-4-piperidone under enhanced control as precursor substances for fentanyl, according to a joint statement from six state agencies.”

The compounds of 4-piperidone and 1-Boc-4-piperidone are utilized to make fentanyl.

If Trump can bring fentanyl deaths down, it will be a noteworthy policy and welcomed widely by all Americans, irrespective of party affiliation or non-political affiliation.

