Contemporary Japanese Art and Transcendental Skyline

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sawako Utsumi is a contemporary Japanese artist who often pays homage to several Japanese and European artists. However, similar to this homage to Kamisaka Sekka (1866-1942), her art focuses on a deeper meaning through the prism of color.

The intriguing color of the skyline is intended. Hence, the yellow skyline is creating an illusion and a reality at the same time. Yet, like life, it is difficult sometimes to know what is an illusion and what is reality.

1 Peter 1:24 (a Christian holy man and martyr) said:

“For all flesh is like grass, and all its glory like the flower of grass. The grass withers, and the flower falls.”

However, in moments of joy – among nature where beauty abounds – life is an illusion because fleeting moments of bliss will not endure the test of time. Accordingly, the art piece by Utsumi accepts that life is an illusion, but an illusion is sometimes better to cling to (rather than the reality of life).

Buddha said, “The world is afflicted by death and decay. But the wise do not grieve, having realized the nature of the world.”

Henceforth, Utsumi is asking through the prism of this art piece: is this life an illusion or reality (or a false reality created by ingrained cultural norms), or a mixture of both?

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/transcendental-skyline-sawako-utsumi.html

