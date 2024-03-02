Dengue Outbreak in Peru Declared a Health Emergency

Noriko Watanabe and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Peru recently announced a health emergency concerning the current dengue fever outbreak.

In the first eight weeks of the year, 32 deaths have been reported from approximately 31,000 cases.

Cesar Vásquez (Health Minister) said, “This is a grave problem… And it is getting out of hand.”

Only 5 of the 25 regions of Peru are not covered by the health emergency. Hence, it highlights how widespread the outbreak is despite the north of the country being especially hit by the dengue crisis.

Reuters reports, “Dengue, largely transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes, causes symptoms such as fever, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and body aches.”

In 2023, 428 people died from dengue fever in Peru. Infections were 269,216.

The convulsions of the El Nino weather pattern system since 2023 are higher temperatures and persistent heavy rainfall. Accordingly, the coastline sea temperature is higher.

The World Health Organization says, “The disease is now endemic in more than 100 countries in the WHO Regions of Africa, the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia and the Western Pacific. The Americas, South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions are the most seriously affected, with Asia representing around 70% of the global disease burden.”

