DRC and M23 in Proposed Peace Talks by Angola

Murad Makhmudov, Kanako Mita, and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Angola continues to mediate in the crisis between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.

In the past, a major stumbling block was direct talks between the Tutsi-led M23 insurgents and the government of the DRC. However, Rwanda insists that only direct talks between the DRC and M23 can set the stage for a peace deal – with Rwanda being party to events.

The DRC insists that Rwanda is directly behind the M23. Hence, the political elites in the DRC have deemed this proposition to be futile in the past.

Recent gains by the Congo River Alliance (AFC) – supported instrumentally by the M23 – entail that the DRC is in a weakened position in eastern parts of the country. Therefore, the government of the DRC might be open to talks with the M23.

Reports claim that President Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC recently went to Angola to explore the possibility of talks with M23 – and listen to new ideas put forward by Angola.

AP News reports, “The statement confirmed that Luanda will begin establishing contact with both Kinshasa and M23 rebels, with direct negotiations set to take place in the coming days.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “If so, this is a climbdown by Tshisekedi. Yet, with the M23-led insurgents taking control of Goma and further advances in Bukavu, it is clear that Tshisekedi is in a weakened position.”

Reuters reports, “Direct peace talks between the Democratic Republic of Congo and M23 rebels will begin in the Angolan capital on March 18, Angola’s presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.”

Past peace talks mediated by Angola between the DRC and Rwanda failed to halt the bloodshed.

France 24 reports, “To justify its backing for the M23, Rwanda has pointed to the presence in the eastern DRC of militants from the FDLR, founded by Hutu leaders involved in the 1994 Rwandan genocide of the Tutsis.”

An array of different militias exist in war-torn parts of the DRC. Hence, the situation for millions of people uprooted remains bleak. Also, ethnic and religious massacres (Christians recently beheaded by Islamists inside a Protestant church) continue unabated.

It is hoped that peace talks will begin. However, distrust remains on all sides – so the road ahead will remain rocky.

