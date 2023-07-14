France Rebuffs NATO Office in Japan (Kishida)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan is openly enabling the administration of President Joe Biden of America to increase divisions throughout Northeast Asia. Accordingly, the Kishida administration – and NATO – spoke about the hope of a NATO liaison office in Japan.

The Japanese ambassador to America (Koji Tomita) recently said: “We are working in that direction” concerning a NATO liaison office in Japan.

However, President Emmanuel Macron rejected the possibility of a NATO liaison office in Japan.

Macron said: “The Indo-Pacific is not the North Atlantic, so we must not give the impression that NATO is somehow building legitimacy and a geographically established presence in other areas.”

Macron continued: “Whatever people say, geography is stubborn.”

Kishida will be disappointed by the comments of Macron – who stated this during the NATO summit in Lithuania.

Biden, Kishida, and several leaders of the United Kingdom (recent political debacles in the United Kingdom) hope to contain China and the Russian Federation. The Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – and Poland – are openly hostile to the Russian Federation. Therefore, the nations of America, Japan, and the United Kingdom sought a NATO liaison office in Japan – to make further inroads against China in Northeast Asia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “This is not about NATO becoming a global military alliance, but this is about recognizing that this region faces global challenges and the rise of China is part of that.”

China and the Russian Federation reject NATO’s manipulation of language and the policies of Kishida, who speaks from the same Biden hymn sheet (openly hostile to China and the Russian Federation). Accordingly, a NATO liaison office in Japan would be a stepping stone to further expand in Northeast Asia.

Macron notified nations that the focus of NATO remains the Atlantic and European region. Hence, a NATO liaison office would appear like an encroachment on the Asia Pacific that is outside the remit of this organization.

It is hoped that the future leaders of America, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom will be less militarist than the current leaders of these nations. If so, a reset can be made with China and the Russian Federation.

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, recently said the Kishida administration is “rejecting the country’s peaceful development… (and) has embarked on the path of an unprecedented build-up of its military power, including strike potential.”

Zakharova continued: Japan is “returning to unlimited militarization, which will inevitably provoke new security challenges and exacerbate tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.”

It is hoped that other nations will follow France by keeping NATO out of Northeast Asia and the Asia Pacific region.

Japan needs a more balanced approach with all regional nations where possible.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes