Goma Deaths Near 3,000 After M23 Defeats DRC Troops

Sawako Utsumi, Sawako Uchida, and Lee Jay Walker

The United Nations (U.N.) reports the deaths of nearly 3,000 people in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This happened after the fall of Goma to the Congo River Alliance (AFC), including the instrumental Tutsi-led M23 insurgents (backed by Rwanda).

Reports indicate that the death toll is likely to grow in Goma. Hence, the U.N. is helping the M23 to recover bodies in the worst-hit areas.

Vivian van de Perre (Deputy Head of the United Nations mission in the DRC) fears that more bodies will be found.

She said, “We expect this number (of deaths) to go up… There are still many decomposing bodies in many areas. The World Health Organization is really worried about what kind of epidemic outbreaks that can contribute to.”

The fall of Goma follows the recent fall of Masisi and Minova to the AFC and M23.

Images of captured DRC troops and various allies in Goma highlight an ill-disciplined military – this follows the capture of hundreds of Romanian mercenaries who were paid to support the DRC.

Constantin Timofti (Romanian mercenary co-ordinator) said, “The M23 rebels were supported by troops and state-of-the-art military equipment from Rwanda and managed to reach our positions around the city of Goma.”

Voice of America reports, “The DRC government has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebel group, a claim that Rwanda denies. Kigali, in turn, alleges that Kinshasa collaborates with the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, or the FDLR, an armed Hutu group with ties to the perpetrators of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, an allegation the DRC rejects.”

Vivian van de Perre – concerning the airport of South Kivu – says, “While the 4 February unilateral ceasefire announced by the M23 offers assurances that Bukavu will not be taken, we are gravely concerned for Kavumu airport, which is critical for ongoing civilian and humanitarian use.”

Reuters reports, “A rebel alliance, including the M23, vowed to restore order in Goma and stated Monday it had no intention of advancing toward Bukavu, the provincial capital of neighboring South Kivu. However, Oxford Economics noted that the announcement contradicted previous rebel statements, suggesting potential internal divisions.”

Internally, in the DRC, questions need to be raised about the poor military state of the armed forces of the DRC – and the European mercenary angle.

UN News reports, “In South Kivu’s Kalehe territory, clashes since 25 January between the Congolese army and M23 rebels have displaced thousands. Some 6,900 people have fled to Bukavu, while others are seeking refuge in host communities.”

Regional nations and the international community must reach out to Rwanda. If not, the crisis will erupt in the future – even if hostilities end shortly.

Other militias and Islamists are causing mayhem in eastern parts of the country. For example, the Islamists of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – emanating originally from Uganda – slaughter Christians like sheep in the DRC. Other militias are formed on ethnic, political, and regional causes fused with exploiting the natural resources of the DRC.

The situation remains tense – and past ceasefires collapsed.

