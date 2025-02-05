Sweden Shooting in Orebro Kills At Least 10 People (Koran Burner Recently Killed)

The police in Sweden confirm that 10 people were killed in a brutal shooting – including the suspected gunmen.

The shooting took place at the Risbergska School in Orebro. This school caters for young adults and is multi-ethnic. Other schools exist on this campus for educational learning.

CNN reports, “The Risbergska school offers courses at elementary school and high school level for students ages 20 and over – including classes for immigrants, as well as vocational training.”

Roberto Eid Forest (Head of local police) notified the media that no motive is currently known.

He said, “When it comes to saying anything more about the perpetrator, it is still very early… The operation is ongoing and that will undoubtedly become clearer.”

However, it is known that he acted alone. Accordingly, the police will investigate if a religious angle, far-right angle, mental health, or other causes behind the barbaric shooting exist.

The Guardian reports, “Police have said “10 or so” people have been killed and at least five others wounded in a campus shooting in the southern Swedish city of Örebro, in what Sweden’s prime minister has described as a ‘very painful day’ for the country.“

Gunnar Strommer, the Justice Minister, said, “[I’ve] never seen a school shooting of this magnitude.”

Survivors who witnessed the horrendous shooting need support during this harrowing time. One can only imagine the pain and suffering of family members and friends who have lost someone in this brutal attack.

At least four to five people shot are also undergoing operations. Hence, the death toll might increase.

Salwan Momika – Assyrian Christian killed in Sweden

The latest shooting comes less than a week after Islamists killed Salwan Momika in Södertälje, Stockholm. Salwan Momika burnt the Koran in defiance of Islamic radicalism. He was an Iraqi (Assyrian) Christian who feared that liberal freedom was under threat by the changing dynamics of Swedish society.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “After Sunni Islamists began sectarian attacks against Christians, the Shia, Yazidis, and other non-Sunni Muslim religious groups in Iraq, Salwan Momika joined the Popular Mobilization Forces and pledged allegiance to the Imam Ali Brigades (Iran proxy).”

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden – concerning the killing of Salwan Momika – said: “I can assure you that the security services are deeply involved because there is obviously a risk that there is a connection to a foreign power.”

The Foundation for Political Innovation (Fondation pour l’innovation politique – Fondapol) reports, “According to terrorism researcher Magnus Ranstorp, Sweden, like Norway, should have legislated as early as 2012-2013 to address the jihadist problem, but the issue was too sensitive at the time. In 2014, the tide turned. When three hundred Swedes – Gothenburg was overrepresented – had joined the Islamic State (IS) and similar groups, it was no longer possible to deny the problem. What emerges is a story about a Salafism in Sweden in the early 2010s that was both proselytizing, financially and ideologically supporting the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and other terrorist groups, and recruiting Salafists even in Sweden, sending young people to fight abroad. And money was not in short supply. Säpo’s 2021 annual report4 notes that hundreds of millions of Swedish kronor of public funds have gone to organizations with links to violent Islamist environments.”

Hence, Salwan Momika – and many others who had fled Islamic persecution – never imagined that Islamism would be tolerated in a land where he sought freedom.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Fundamentalism – irrespective of the cause (ethnic, political, or religious) – only creates more fundamentalism and counter-fundamentalism from different views to grow.”

His death and the barbaric attack that took place in Orebro – along with gang-related violence and the encroachment of Islamism that is spurring on the right wing in Sweden – highlights the ongoing problems faced by this country.

Sweden faces deep soul searching.

