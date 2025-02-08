Japan Art and Kubota Beisen: Eclectic Mix
Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
A delightful eclectic mix of art by Kubota Beisen (1852-1906) highlights the array of his artistic talent.
He was born during the dying embers of the Edo Period. Accordingly, his early artistic development – though shaped by the changing sands of the Meiji Period (1868-1912) – connects with his informative early teenage years during the Edo Period of history.
The first art piece is a stunning landscape of Mount Fuji – a potent landscape in the land of the rising sun. This is followed by the Thunder God (Raijin).
However, Kubota Beisen focuses on a different angle to the Thunder God. Hence, the Thunder God looks far from fearsome while taking a hot bath.
Kubota Beisen was born in the cultural city of Kyoto. He initially studied under Suzuki Hyakunen (1825-1891). His father – an innkeeper – didn’t initially approve. However, his love of art prevailed.
Kubota Beisen is mainly self-taught – despite studying under Suzuki Hyakunen and Kono Bairei (1844-1895).
