Japan Art and Kubota Beisen: Eclectic Mix

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

A delightful eclectic mix of art by Kubota Beisen (1852-1906) highlights the array of his artistic talent.

He was born during the dying embers of the Edo Period. Accordingly, his early artistic development – though shaped by the changing sands of the Meiji Period (1868-1912) – connects with his informative early teenage years during the Edo Period of history.

The first art piece is a stunning landscape of Mount Fuji – a potent landscape in the land of the rising sun. This is followed by the Thunder God (Raijin).

However, Kubota Beisen focuses on a different angle to the Thunder God. Hence, the Thunder God looks far from fearsome while taking a hot bath.

Kubota Beisen was born in the cultural city of Kyoto. He initially studied under Suzuki Hyakunen (1825-1891). His father – an innkeeper – didn’t initially approve. However, his love of art prevailed.

Kubota Beisen is mainly self-taught – despite studying under Suzuki Hyakunen and Kono Bairei (1844-1895).

