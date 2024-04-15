Iran Launches Drones and Missiles at Israel: Little Damage

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Iran and proxy forces launched drone and cruise missile strikes against Israel. This is the first time that Iran directly involved itself without hiding behind an array of proxy forces – including Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The armed forces of Israel said over 300 hundred drones and missiles had been intercepted by Israel and allies of this country. Accordingly, no significant damage was reported.

President Joe Biden of America said, “Iran and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria, and Iraq launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel.”

Biden also confirmed that America “helped Israel take down nearly all” the drones and missiles.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari (Israel Defense Forces spokesman) said, “Iran had fired more than 300 projectiles at Israel overnight, 99% of which were shot down. He added that some of the launches came from Iraq and Yemen.”

He continued (about possible retaliation), “We have plans, the situation is still ongoing, we are assessing the situation, we are showing the cabinet the plans, and we are ready to do what is necessary for the defense of Israel.”

Yoav Gallant (Israel’s Defence Minister) confirmed that “very little damage was caused.”

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran said the drone and missile strikes were “in retaliation against the Zionist regime’s [Israel] repeated crimes, including the attack on the Iranian embassy’s consulate in Damascus.”

America, Jordan, and the United Kingdom supported Israel against the attack by Iran and its proxy forces.

The Jerusalem Post reports, “Overnight footage from Jordan showcased interceptions of Iranian attack drones headed for Israel. Official sources in Amman confirmed to Reuters that Jordanian fighter jets successfully neutralized the drones.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom said, “I can confirm that our planes did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones.”

Iran notified America not to involve itself in any retaliation strikes by Israel. If America ignores this warning, then Iran promised to attack American bases throughout the region.

Lee Jay Walker says, “With little damage being caused by the drone and missile strikes, it is hoped that events don’t spiral. However, it highlights for the first time that Iran is willing to up the ante against Israel by directly attacking this nation.”

Supporters of the Iranian government at home will welcome the attack against Israel.

Iran and proxy forces focused on military installations in the Golan Heights (in the north) and the Negev Desert (in the south).

Biden (after contacting the leader of Israel) said, “I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel.”

Israel is weighing up the best options.

