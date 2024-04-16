Art of Japan and Kitao Masayoshi: Landscape Sketches

Art of Japan: Kitao Masayoshi: Landscape Sketches
Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
Kitao Masayoshi (1764-1824) was born in the Edo Period. He studied under the acclaimed Kitao Shigemasa (1739-1820).
The British Museum says he “Worked as an ukiyoe artist under the name Kitao Masayoshi, then became official painter to the daimyo of Tsuyama and worked in the Kano style using the name Kuwagata Keisai.”
The revered Hokusai (1760-1849) respected the artistic merits of Kitao Masayoshi. Accordingly, these lovely sketches by Kitao Masayoshi influenced several prominent Japanese artists.
Kitao Masayoshi famously said the purpose “…is not to offer forms but the spirit of what they represent. Since they don’t seek to embellish the shapes but rather simplify them…”
His manuals on how to paint – via the ‘abbreviated style’ (ryakugashiki) – are a treasure.
