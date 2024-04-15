PM Kishida Grovels in America: Russian Federation

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan was again groveling when meeting President Joe Biden of America. Accordingly, the intelligence agencies in America and the pro-Washington think tanks have nothing to fear under Kishida. Hence, the usual platitudes by Kishida toward America – and his anti-China and anti-Russian Federation stances – were uttered once more.

The former leader, Shinzo Abe, who was brutally assassinated (his security was a shambles), sought to put Japan first. Hence, while Abe was suspicious of China concerning Beijing’s zealous approach to claiming sea areas from various nations, Abe was more pragmatic regarding the Russian Federation.

Indeed, Abe and two other former leaders of Japan (Yoshiro Mori and Yukio Hatoyama) also pointed the finger at Ukraine and not solely the Russian Federation. However, the administration of Kishida is a relic of the Cold War. Accordingly, he deviously manipulates the compliant media so Japan can militarize.

Voice of America reports, “Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told U.S. lawmakers Thursday the United States does not have to confront serious global challenges alone, saying Tokyo is upgrading its military capabilities to support its ally.”

Kishida appealed to the U.S. Congress to “uphold the international order.”

It is ironic because upheaval followed the intrigues of America (and allies) concerning Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Serbia (Kosovo – taking land from Serbia opened up a can of worms), Syria, and Ukraine.

Indeed, digging further back into history and the events of Vietnam and supporting countless right-wing authoritarian nations throughout the Americas (North America to South America) spring to mind.

Kishida told the baying U.S. Congress, “The leadership of the United States is indispensable. Without U.S. support, how long before the hopes of Ukraine would collapse under the onslaught from Moscow?”

Kishida once more is in revisionism mode. After all, the nation of Afghanistan was thrown under “the Taliban bus” by Biden.

Kishida continued with his groveling. He said, “Without the presence of the United States, how long before the Indo-Pacific would face even harsher realities?”

He also said, “Our alliance serves as a force multiplier and together with these like-minded countries, we are working to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Biden uttered, “Over the last three years, the partnership between Japan and the United States has been transformed into a truly global partnership,” Biden said at a post-meeting press conference with Kishida.”

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, warned (in the past) that Japan under Kishida is “rejecting the country’s peaceful development… (and) has embarked on the path of an unprecedented build-up of its military power, including strike potential.”

Zakharova also said that Japan is “returning to unlimited militarization, which will inevitably provoke new security challenges and exacerbate tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.”

The regional nations of China, Japan, North Korea, South Korea, and Taiwan continue to militarize. Accordingly, the Russian Federation will strengthen its military posture on the Kuril Islands (Northern Territories – Japan name) and throughout the Russian Far East.

Japan can be pro-America. However, this can be done without seeking to unleash open hostility toward China and the Russian Federation.

Overall, Japan is right to strengthen military ties with America, Australia, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, and other nations concerning national security. However, endless rhetoric against China and the Russian Federation isn’t required.

