Islamist Terrorist Attack in Somalia Kills Many (Shops Hit in Mogadishu)

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Islamic terrorists in Somalia targeted people in a crowded market area in the capital of this country. Sadly, for the people of Mogadishu, Islamic terrorist attacks are nothing new.

Several bomb blasts were heard in the Bakara area of Mogadishu. It is known that at least ten people were killed and many injured.

Al-Shabaab (Al-Shabab) is suspected to be behind the latest terrorist attack.

The attack hit a chain of shops that installed security surveillance – but were warned by the terrorist group not to. This concerns how this group generates money.

Voice of America reports, “The United States has reported that al-Shabab generates an estimated $100 million annually that is collected through illicit taxations, mandatory donations and extortions.”

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) says, “Al Shabaab is the largest and most kinetically active al-Qaeda network in the world and has proved both its will and capability to attack partner and U.S. forces and threaten security interests in the region.”

Speculation persists that the armed forces of Somalia will launch a fresh military attack against al-Shabaab. Especially with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) pulling out all troops by the end of 2024.

Lee Jay Walker says, “The armed forces of Somalia – with cover from allies – is expected to launch a new major offensive against al-Shabaab Islamists in central areas under their control. This follows the United Nations Security Council lifting the military arms embargo on Somalia. Therefore, military equipment and upgrades to the government will flow more freely – and with clarity.”

