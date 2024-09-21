Israel Bombs Hezbollah after Recent Pager and Walkie-Talkies Explosions

Noriko Watanabe, Kanako Mita, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Israel recently attacked Hezbollah via exploding pagers and walkie-talkies. This led to many deaths and untold numbers of injuries that killed and maimed people in Lebanon and Syria (to a lesser extent).

Now, the armed forces of Israel are launching intensive airstrikes against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon.

America and the United Kingdom – despite Israel taking the initiative against Hezbollah (funded and supported by Iran) – seem intent on reducing tensions.

Karine Jean-Pierre (Spokesperson at the White House) declared that America is “afraid and concerned about potential escalation.”

The Times of Israel reports, “Israel carried out dozens of strikes on Thursday across southern Lebanon, in what Lebanese security sources said were some of the most intense bombings since Hezbollah began daily cross-border attacks on northern communities after the start of the Gaza war on October 7.”

Israel claims to have knocked out over 100 rocket launchers – to weaken Hezbollah.

Voice of America – concerning the pagers and walkie-talkies attacks – says, “The attacks killed at least 32 people and wounded another 3,000 as unsuspecting Hezbollah militants and others answered messages on their pagers and tried to carry on conversations on their walkie-talkies, only to have them explode in their hands.”

Hassan Nasrallah (The Secretary-General of Hezbollah) said, “There is no doubt that we have been exposed to a major and unprecedented blow on the security and humanitarian levels. This is the case in the war, and we know that our enemy has superiority on the technological level because it’s backed by the West.”

Yoav Gallant (Israeli Defense Minister) uttered, “We are at the start of a new phase in the war — it requires courage, determination, and perseverance.”

Gallant also indicated that Israel was shifting its focus on Hezbollah and Northern Israel. He said, “…the center of gravity is shifting to the north by diverting resources and forces.”

Abdallah Bou Habib (Foreign Minister of Lebanon) said, “…(the) blatant assault on Lebanon’s sovereignty and security” was dangerous and could “signal a wider war.”

Israel seems intent on reducing the threat of Hezbollah – while Lebanon needs to focus on ending the Hezbollah state-within-a-state that is detrimental to this nation.

