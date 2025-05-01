Israel Continues to Weaken Hezbollah in Lebanon

Kanako Mita, Chika Yoshida, and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began intense conflict against Hamas and Hezbollah – and other regional Islamic terrorist groups – after the barbaric pogrom against Jews by Hamas and other Palestinian forces on October 7, 2023.

Accordingly, the IDF is continuing its dismantlement of Hamas and Hezbollah. Hence, the latest bombing raid against Hezbollah in Lebanon will further put pressure on the government of Lebanon to deal with the state-within-a-state.

The BBC reports, “Israel carried out an air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, after ordering an evacuation of a building that it said was being used by the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah.”

A ceasefire began approximately five months ago between Israel and Hezbollah. This happened after the IDF eliminated the majority of the hierarchy of Hezbollah. Therefore, despite the ceasefire, the government of Israel will continue to attack Hezbollah if a threat occurs to national security.

Israel said its attack against a Hezbollah store by “precision-guided missiles” was used to protect “the State of Israel and its civilians.”

Late last year, the Chief of Staff (Lt. General Herzi Halevi – IDF) said, “Hezbollah has [paid] a very high price — its chain of command has collapsed, many operatives have been killed, infrastructure has been destroyed. The organization will continue to fire, we will continue to fight, we will continue to implement plans, go further, attack deep, and hit Hezbollah, very, very hard.”

President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon condemned the latest attack against Hezbollah by Israel.

He said, “The United States and France, as guarantors of the cessation of hostilities agreement, must assume their responsibilities and compel Israel to immediately cease its attacks.”

President Aoun continued, “Israel’s continued undermining of stability will exacerbate tensions and expose the region to real threats to its security and stability.”

The head of Lebanon can rightly condemn Israel if he deems it fit. However, he must also curtail the Hezbollah state-within-a-state.

The IDF responded by declaring that “The storage of missiles in this infrastructure site constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and poses a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians.”

Israel is adamant that the Lebanese government needs to solve the internal crisis concerning Hezbollah.

Until this happens, the IDF will monitor Hezbollah and take steps to curtail this Shia Muslim movement that is “a puppet” of Iran.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “One can only imagine how many Jews would have been butchered by Hamas and other Palestinian forces if Israel didn’t have a strong army. After all, look what ISIS (Sunni Islamists) did to the Yazidis – and ongoing events in Darfur where Arab Muslims are butchering black African Masalits during the ongoing conflict in Sudan.”

