Osaka Car Attack Against Children Injures 7

Kanako Mita, Noriko Watanabe, and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

The police in Osaka arrested a man on the grounds of attempted murder.

This concerns a 28-year-old unemployed male ramming his car into seven young schoolchildren.

He reportedly resides in the environs of Tokyo.

Agence France-Presse reports, “The car was ‘zigzagging’ as it hit the children, with one girl ‘covered in blood and other kids suffering what appeared to be scratches,’ a witness told the broadcaster Nippon TV.”

He claims to be disillusioned about life. Hence, he took the cowardly way out and attacked innocent children rather than resolving his issues internally or seeking help.

One young girl is severely injured, while the other children escaped serious injuries. However, the toll of such a devastating attack will be lasting. Accordingly, the children need long-term support to overcome such a brutal event.

The culprit admitted his act to the police. He confessed: “I was fed up with everything, so I tried to kill someone, and ran over several elementary school students with my car.”

Yazawa Yuki, the culprit, is showing no remorse for his attempted murder of young children.

One can only imagine the shock of these young children and the long-term ramifications of fear and feeling vulnerable.

