Japan Art and Deer

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Kamisaka Sekka (1866-1942) lit up the rinpa (rinpa) art world. He did this by pushing this art form to new levels and boundaries.

The Saint Louis Art Museum says, “The artist, Kamisaka Sekka, is widely regarded as one of the last great masters of the Rinpa school and holds a unique position in the history of Japanese modern art.”

The art above is by the contemporary artist Sawako Utsumi.

In this art piece, Sawako Utsumi is paying homage to Nakamura Hochu. However, she depicts the deer – inspired by the Edo Period artist Nakamura Hochu – in a completely different way. This concerns the color scheme and hidden meanings outside of the naked eye.

The final art piece is by Ohara Koson (1877-1945). He is a highly acclaimed Kacho-ga artist.

This refers to art themes that focus on birds and flowers. However, he also produced stunning art of animals and several lovely landscapes. Therefore, the radiant deer above and his depiction of nature highlight his artistic skills.

The Toledo Museum says, “Ohara Koson was a master of the kacho-ga print—images of the natural world, but particularly of birds and flowers… Koson’s aim was to balance a naturalistic portrayal of his subjects with a decorative sensibility—and a desire to convey the spirit of the birds he depicted.”



https://fineartamerica.com/featured/deer-and-the-four-winds-in-japan-sawako-utsumi.html Deer and the Four Winds in Japan

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/japanese-deer-and-the-four-winds-sawako-utsumi.html Deer and the Four Winds

