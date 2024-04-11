Jaish al-Adl Kill 6 Police Officers in Iran

Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) attacked two police cars in the restive province of Sistan-Baluchestan in Iran.

This Sunni Islamist insurgency group killed at least six Iranian police officers. Hence, with Jaish al-Adl killing 11 members of the security services in the same province recently, Iran is likely to crack down even more in this mainly Sunni Muslim part of Iran.

Colonel Hossein-Ali Javdanfar (Salman Corps of Sistan and Baluchistan Province) was also killed in January. This assassination – his two security guards were also killed – confirms that Jaish al-Adl can attack senior individuals of the Iranian state.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “The Sistan and Baluchestan province borders Afghanistan and Pakistan. Hence, opium production in Afghanistan boosts criminal and Islamist insurgent groups. Therefore, drug addiction in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran is a real problem.”

Poverty and infrastructural development in Sistan and Baluchistan lag behind most other regions in Iran. Accordingly, the Sunni Muslim majority region is distrustful of the theocratic Shia state.

AP news reports, “The militants have allegedly been fighting for greater rights for the ethnic Baluch minority in the region. Iran and some other nations consider it to be a terrorist group.”

The Baluch (Baloch) are overwhelmingly Sunni Muslim. However, larger nation-states dominate their lands – similar to the Kurds with no homeland. Accordingly, the Baluch insurgent groups in Pakistan and Iran seek to break free from the diktats of Iran and Pakistan – respectively.

China also exploits the resources of the Baluch people.

