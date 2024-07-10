NATO Summit: President Biden and a Teleprompter

Noriko Watanabe and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

President Joe Biden of America sought to reassure his base at home by utilizing a teleprompter – while welcoming NATO leaders. His speech was aimed domestically and internationally after he was caught out recently. This concerns his declining cognitive abilities.

The BBC reports, “Mr Biden spoke for about 13 minutes in a clear voice, a marked difference from his fumbling tone during last month’s presidential debate with Trump.”

However, Biden utilized a teleprompter. Hence, “a no risk” approach was taken – given his declining cognitive ability. It is also doubtful that he wrote this speech.

Accordingly, while the American people are free to elect their leader, irrespective of his/her cognitive ability, the same shouldn’t apply to NATO. This concerns the seriousness of this military bloc. Therefore, it is frightful that the leading NATO power is led by an individual who is struggling because of his declining health.

Democratic politicians are also urging Biden to step down.

Mike Quigley (Illinois) said, “Mr President, your legacy is set. We owe you the greatest debt of gratitude. The only thing that you can do now to cement that for all time and prevent utter catastrophe is to step down and let someone else do this.”

Adam Smith (Washington) said it is essential that the leader of America can articulate himself. However, “It is clear that President Biden is no longer able to meet this burden.”

Lloyd Doggett (Texas – Austin) – one of many Democrats who seek Biden to resign – said, “I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so.”

The New York Times (NYT) editorial board was scathing. It said, “He struggled to explain what he would accomplish in a second term. He struggled to respond to Mr. Trump’s provocations. He struggled to hold Mr. Trump accountable for his lies, his failures and his chilling plans,” the Times said. “More than once, he struggled to make it to the end of a sentence.”

The NYT board continued, “There is no reason for the party to risk the stability and security of the country by forcing voters to choose between Mr. Trump’s deficiencies and those of Mr. Biden.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Irrespective if people are pro-NATO or anti-NATO, it is alarming that the leading NATO power is led by an individual with declining cognitive abilities. Therefore, given the seriousness of the ongoing war in Europe – and the nuclear angle of NATO – other member NATO states should inform America about their respective concerns.”

If Biden is reelected, how will his memory and cognitive abilities stand up in two years – never mind now?

The BBC reports, “We don’t see how he can come back after the debate,” one unnamed European envoy told Reuters news agency. “I can’t imagine him being at the helm of the US and NATO for four more years.”

Is this good enough for America?

Is this good enough for NATO?

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes