Japan Art and Egrets: Crescent Moon and Winter

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

All three art pieces focus on egrets in Japan. The first art piece above is by Ohara Koson (1877-1945). He also used the names Ohara Hōson and Ohara Shōson.

The delightful crescent moon creates a lovely dimension.

The Toledo Museum says, “Ohara Koson was a master of the kacho-ga print—images of the natural world, but particularly of birds and flowers… Koson’s aim was to balance a naturalistic portrayal of his subjects with a decorative sensibility—and a desire to convey the spirit of the birds he depicted.”

Imao Keinen (1845-1923) is also (art above) famous for kacho-ga art (birds and flowers). To survive economically, he focused on textile design.

From a young age, he studied calligraphy, classical Japanese art, and printmaking.

The Minnesota Marine Art Museum says, “Keinen Imao was born in Kyoto and studied classical Japanese painting, calligraphy, and printmaking. The upheaval of the transitional phase between the Edo and Meiji eras around 1868 ultimately bankrupted his family business. As a result, Keinen kept himself afloat by making a living as a textile designer. He later founded his own studio and established himself as a painter and printmaker. He secured a post as a professor at the Kyoto Prefectural School of Painting in 1888.”

The final art piece is by Rakusan (Rakuzan) Tsuchiya. He was born in 1896 and died in 1976.

Rakusan Tsuchiya studied under the acclaimed Seiho Takeuchi. Accordingly, the environs of Kyoto and his artistic mentor created a deep love of nature.

His most famous series is titled Rakusan Kacho Gafu (Rakusan Flower and Bird Series).

