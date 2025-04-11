America and Saudi Arabia in Fresh Push for Peace Talks in Sudan

Noriko Watanabe and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

America and Saudi Arabia called for resumed peace talks in Sudan between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

This was announced after senior diplomats from America and Saudi Arabia met in Washington. However, with the Sudanese army recently retaking Khartoum, it seems likely that fresh attacks against the RSF will be forthcoming.

France 24 reports, “Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department, and the two called on the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces to resume peace talks.”

The US State Department, in consultation with Saudi Arabia, said that diplomats “… agreed that the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) must return to peace talks, protect civilians, open humanitarian corridors, and return to civilian governance.”

Approximately 12 million people remain uprooted. Meanwhile, the RSF has been accused of ethnic massacres against non-Arabs in Darfur on many occasions.

UN News reports, “Sudan has been embroiled in a conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces since April 2023. The war has displaced millions and left parts of the country plagued by famine and critical shortages of lifesaving aid.”

Fears persist that Sudan may split politically, similar to Libya, unless the Sudanese army can make significant gains in the west of Sudan. Accordingly, fears persist of a de facto partition of this country.

Human Rights Watch said: “Rapid Support Forces fighters and allied militias have raped scores of women and girls, including in the context of sexual slavery, in Sudan’s South Kordofan state since September 2023.”

It remains to be seen if both parties to the conflict – along with foreign intrigues – will agree to genuine peace talks.

