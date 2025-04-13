Sudanese Refugees Fleeing to Chad and South Sudan Need International Support

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Millions of uprooted Sudanese refugees have fled war-torn Sudan. Accordingly, vast numbers have fled to Chad, South Sudan, and other regional nations.

Naturally, internal refugees are also putting strains on regional economies within Sudan.

Since the conflict began in 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – approximately 12 million people have been uprooted.

The International Rescue Committee reports, “The conflict in Sudan has decimated the country’s public infrastructure, including the health system. The health care system is suffering from an acute lack of staff, funding and medical supplies in addition to repeated attacks, looting and occupation of medical facilities and hospitals. More than 70 percent of health facilities are currently non-functional.”

AFP reports, “South Sudan is ill-equipped to handle the arrival of thousands seeking shelter from war, with the young country itself battling violence, endemic poverty and natural disasters.

Chad and South Sudan also face enormous economic, ethnic, social, and political challenges.

Many Sudanese refugees have also fled to Egypt.

International support needs to be boosted in Sudan – along with supporting regional nations that host millions of Sudanese refugees.

Modern Tokyo Times recently said: “The United Nations (UN) singled out the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and various allies for committing horrendous crimes against non-Arabs in Darfur and South Kordofan. It is known that non-Arab Masalits were especially singled out in Darfur (other non-Arab groups targeted) – while in South Kordofan, the African Nuba are singled out.”

Sudan and regional nations need increased international support to alleviate food insecurity and other ills.

