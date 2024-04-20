Japan Art and Goyō Hashiguchi: Sketchbook Beauties

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Goyō Hashiguchi (1880-1921) was born during the Meiji Period (1868-1912). Sadly, at a relatively young age, he died during the Taisho Period (1912-1926).

Goyō was born in the prefecture of Kagoshima. However, he moved to Tokyo at a young age and studied at the Tokyo School of Fine Arts. Despite dying relatively young, he was at the forefront of the shin hanga (new prints) movement.

The British Museum says, “… he became interested in Kano-school painting in his youth and in 1899 went to Kyoto to study with Hashimoto Gaho (1835-1908). However, he was persuaded to take up Western painting by the influential Kuroda Seiki (1866-1924) who came from the same district as Goyo, and went to Tokyo to study at the Hakuba-kai (Western Painting Institute) and then at the Tokyo School of Art, where he graduated in 1905.”

His graphite on-paper sketches in 1918 (highlighted in this article) are stunning. However, within a few years, he would succumb to meningitis after earlier health problems.

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes