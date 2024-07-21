Japan Art and Hiroshige: Oi River

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858) was born during the Edo Period of Japanese history. In this article, Hiroshige focuses on the Oi River.

The British Museum says, “He continued to excel at views of famous places throughout his career and managed to express in great detail the poetic sensibility inherent in the climate and topography of Japan and the people who lived there.”

Hiroshige often depicted rivers – from the Oi River to the Sumida River. He also depicted working-class individuals connected to rivers – local workers, pilgrims, villagers, fishermen, and other angles to everyday life.

His art came to the attention of Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890) and many other European artists of high distinction.

All three art pieces focus on ordinary people – even if the eye focuses on the landscape angle.

